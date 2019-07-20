BOLJOON ACCIDENT UPDATE: Police says truck driver was not drunk

BOLJOON, Cebu, Philippines — Police here revealed that the driver of the truck involved in a tragic accident that killed nine individuals on July 19, was not drunk when he was driving the vehicle.

Police Lieutenant Rolando Pogoy, chief of the Boljoon Police, told CDN Digital that Danilo Nieres, 50, was negative for alcohol in the medical tests.

Despite proving to be sober, Nieres will still face reckless imprudence resulting to multiple homicide and multiple injuries.

Pogoy said they are now preparing for the cases against Nietes as the victims and their families have already filed charges.

Nieres, who is currently detained at the Boljoon Police Station, said he will accept the charges filed against him.

He said it was not his intention to cause the death and injury of the casualties involved.

Nieres worked as the municipal truck driver in Boljoon for a year but has been driving trucks for eight years. / celr