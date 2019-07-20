ARQ Builders earns slot in Jump10 Philippine Selection tournament finals

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The ARQ Builders booked a slot in the finals of the Jump10 Philippine Selection tournament after they routed the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers, 64-46, on Saturday, July 20, at the City Sports Club Cebu.

ARQ was relentless from the get go, erecting a 33-18 lead in the first half and kept on coming until the final buzzer. ARQ will next face the winner of the other semis game between Bad Boys Wings and Sherilin Plastics.

Ferdinand Lusdoc led ARQ with 19 points while center Rino Berame had 10.

Gileant Delator and Melvin Butohan had 12 points each for UV.

The winner of this tournament will get P100, 000 and a trip to China. /dcb