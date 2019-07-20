Body of week-old baby boy found dumped in ravine in Brgy Busay

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The body of a baby boy believed to about a week old was found dumped in a ravine in Sitio Roosevelt Barangay Busay, Cebu City at past noontime today, July 20.

The baby was wrapped in a pink cloth and placed inside a shoe manufacturer’s paper bag when found.

Busay Councilor Kevin Sanchez said in a Facebook post at 3 p.m. today that the baby was found by children who were paid to clean area by its lot owner.

Sanchez said that the baby may have been thrown there earlier today.

“P.S. sa mga ginikanan aning bata.a hinaot ikaw ma gaba.an sa imong gi buhat,” Sanchez posted on his FB page.

(To the baby’s parents, I hope that you will be punished for what you just did.)

Sanchez is also reminding the youth to always be responsible for their actions to prevent unwanted pregnancies.

“Hinaot di nato apil apilon sa atong pag ka boang ang usa ka kinabuhi.”

(I hope that you not put to risk the lives of your offsprings.)

Sanchez’s FB post generated 134 reactions, 44 comments and 31 shares as of 5 p.m. today.

“Ka wai batasan bya ui..😠” commented Lhady Vianch Meca. “Pagka salbahis nalang jud sa nagbuhat!” sayas NenNen Del Mar. Sanchez urged his FB friends to keep on sharing his post so that this will reach the baby’s parents. “pls. share ninyo! gusto nako nga ma kit.an ug mo abot ni sa inahan sa maong bata, og maka amgo siya sa iyang gi buhat. aron makita niya ang ka salbahis niyang binuhatan.” (Please continue to share. I wanted to locate the baby’s mother and make her realize for the wrong that she has done. So that she will realize the cruel thing that she did.)



