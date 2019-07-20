Bad Boys Wings to face-off with ARQ Builders in Jump10 Philippine Selection tournament finals

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Bad Boys Wings booked a ticket to the finals of the Jump10 Philippine Selection tournament after they trounced the Sherilin Plastics, 53-26, in the semifinals game on Saturday, July 20 at the City Sports Club Cebu.

Bad Boys Wings did not waste time imposing their will as they zoomed off to a 22-9 lead in the first half and never looked back after that.

Former Cesafi standouts Allan Dimco and Sam Hermosa led the Bad Boys Wings’ balanced attack with 10 points each, with the former adding nine rebounds.

Bad Boys Wings will be taking on the loaded ARQ Builders in the finals for the P100, 000 and the chance to represent the Philippines in the Jump10 Hoops Challenge in China. /dcb