ROUND 6: Pacquiao foils Thurman’s offense

MANILA, Philippines—Both fighters exchanged combinations in the first three seconds and Keith Thruman once again tried to put Manny Pacquiao to the ropes only to be foiled in his attempt.

Pacquiao then landed a double jab that backed Thurman off, transitioning the action to the middle of the ring.

Thurman, though, landed a stiff right to put a stop to Pacquiao’s offense but his next attempts were all for naught.

Pacquiao swung on an uppercut that Thurman dodged but what the American didn’t evade was Pacquiao’s stiff jab.

Thurman managed to land a quick 1-2 near the 10-second warning.