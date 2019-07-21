‘Drug user’ from Barangay Luz shot dead

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Manuel Daposala, 46, visited a bakery located along Cabantan Street in Barangay Luz, Cebu City earlier today, July 21, to buy drinking water from an Automatic Tubig Machine.

But he was no longer able to drink that water that he bought after he was shot dead by a still unidentified gunman.

Police Chief Master Sergeant Antonio Din of the Mabolo Police Station said they are now looking at the possibility that the killing was drug related after neighbors told them that Daposala was a drug user.

Based on the outcome of their initial investigation, Din said that Daposala went out of their house to buy drinking water from a nearby bakery at around 7:20 a.m.

The gunman, who was wearing a ballcap, suddenly appeared from behind and fired shots at Daposala while the latter was about to drink water. Daposala sustained a gunshot wound on his nape.

Even as Daposala was already lying on the ground, the gunman fired another shot this time hitting him on the chest before he fled on a waiting yellow Honda Wave motorcycle that travelled towards Archbishop Reyes Avenue, said Din.

Daposala’s mother, Conception, described the gunman to have worn a brown ballcap, grey colored polo and denim shorts.

Din said they are now coordinating with nearby establishments hoping to find a Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) recording of the gunman.

He added that they are also in contact with Conception to get more information on Daposala’s previous and current activities that may help in the immediate resolution of his murder case.

Daposala’s body was already brought to a funeral homes in Cebu City. /dcb