ROUND 7: Thurman gets his round, lands solid hits on Pacquiao

|July 21,2019 - 12:48 PM

Manny Pacquiao, right, and Keith Thurman exchange punches in the fifth round during a welterweight title fight Saturday, July 20, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

MANILA, Philippines—Keith Thurman was ablaze in the first 10 seconds, as if sensing that he’s behind the scorecards, landing a variety of shots on Manny Pacquiao.

Thurman then landed a right hook as Pacquiao lunged forward.

Pacquiao again lunged forward but Thurman responded with a quick combination that put the Filipino to the ropes.

Thurman then hit Pacquiao squarely with a two-punch combo in the middle of the ring.

Pacquiao then landed a right uppercut only to be answered with a straight from Thurman.

