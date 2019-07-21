ROUND 7: Thurman gets his round, lands solid hits on Pacquiao
MANILA, Philippines—Keith Thurman was ablaze in the first 10 seconds, as if sensing that he’s behind the scorecards, landing a variety of shots on Manny Pacquiao.
Thurman then landed a right hook as Pacquiao lunged forward.
Pacquiao again lunged forward but Thurman responded with a quick combination that put the Filipino to the ropes.
Thurman then hit Pacquiao squarely with a two-punch combo in the middle of the ring.
Pacquiao then landed a right uppercut only to be answered with a straight from Thurman.
