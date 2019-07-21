ROUND 7: Thurman gets his round, lands solid hits on Pacquiao

MANILA, Philippines—Keith Thurman was ablaze in the first 10 seconds, as if sensing that he’s behind the scorecards, landing a variety of shots on Manny Pacquiao.

Thurman then landed a right hook as Pacquiao lunged forward.

Pacquiao again lunged forward but Thurman responded with a quick combination that put the Filipino to the ropes.

Thurman then hit Pacquiao squarely with a two-punch combo in the middle of the ring.

Pacquiao then landed a right uppercut only to be answered with a straight from Thurman.