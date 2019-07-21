ROUND 9: Another strong round for Thurman

MANILA, Philippines—The two fighters had a change of pace at the start of the ninth instead of immediately establishing offense, both Manny Pacquiao and Keith Thurman seemed to gauge each other up until the two-minute mark.

Thurman landed a right cross in the middle of the ring to keep his distance from Pacquiao, who slows down in this round.

Thurman then continued his pace but absorbed Pacquiao’s offense through an uppercut.