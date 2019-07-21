ROUND 8: Thurman continues pressure

MANILA, Philippines—With momentum on his side, Keith Thurman once again tried to dictate the round in the opening 30 seconds but he absorbed a quick left from Manny Pacquiao in the middle of the ring.

Pacquiao then put Thurman to the ropes and when that didn’t work, he landed a stiff overhand right in the middle of the ring.

Thurman, who slowed down in the middle of the round, tried to lead with the jab only to get pummeled in the ropes with a flurry from Pacquiao.

Pacquiao then landed another two-punch combination and a stiff left, all in the middle of the ring.

Thurman set up his right overhand with a jab that pushed Pacquiao back and followed it up with two right straights.