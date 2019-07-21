ROUND 10: Pacquiao nearly stops Thurman

|July 21,2019 - 12:58 PM

Manny Pacquiao, right, and Keith Thurman exchange punches in the seventh round during a welterweight title fight Saturday, July 20, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

 

MANILA, Philippines—Keith Thurman seemed to have gained his second wind as he sped to the middle of the ring immediately as action started.

Manny Pacquiao waited for his time to get his offense going but he did manage to back Thurman momentarily.

Pacquiao then got his chance in the middle part of the round and that stopped Thurman who felt pain in his midsection that nearly prompted Kenny Bayless to stop the fight.

Pacquiao then landed a two-punch combo to the crouched Thurman who tried to get his offense going in response to the punishment he received.

 

