June Mar Fajardo wins PBA weekly plum

Cebu City, Philippines—Cebuano June Mar Fajardo has been named as the PBA Player of the Week for his superhuman efforts that helped the suddenly struggling San Miguel Beermen nab a playoffs berth in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

The five-time MVP submitted huge numbers in the Beermen’s consecutive wins for the period July 8-14 that helped the team assure itself of a berth in the eight-team quarterfinals.

Fajardo averaged 22.5 points and 14.5 rebounds as San Miguel beat Phoenix (128-108) and Rain or Shine (89-87) one after the other.

Fajardo beat out the other candidates that included rookies Robert Bolick (NorthPort) and Bobby Ray Parks (Blackwater), Japeth Aguilar, Stanley Pringle, and Scottie Thompson (Barangay Ginebra), and Kenneth Ighalo (NLEX). /bmjo