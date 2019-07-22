After security lockdown due to bomb threat, SU declares school safe

DUMAGUETE CITY, Philippines — Silliman University (SU) is safe and secure.

The administration of the university, which is located in Dumaguete City, informed students that continuous security measures will be implemented around the campus to ensure their safety.

This is the latest SU advisory issued on July 21 since the university implemented a security lockdown in the afternoon of July 19.

Classes, work and school activities were suspended on Friday afternoon, July 19, after the SU administration received information about an alleged attempt to bomb the school.

In their post, SU said that a person claiming to be an alumnus of the university and a new member of the New People’s Army (NPA) warned that a bomb would blow up in the university grounds sometime in the afternoon of Friday, July 19.

The message was not taken lightly and a security lockdown of the campus was implemented while the school’s security personnel and the members of the Philippine National Police (PNP) implemented a thorough search and inspection to ensure that the campus was safe.

Aprille Roselle Juanillo, SU student government president, said that they were informed that classes were suspended and that no one was allowed to enter the campus unless he or she is a resident there.

By 7:30 p.m. on Friday, July 19, the security personnel and police officers completed their inspection of the campus.

They did not find any bombs.

The campus was then declared safe.

SU, in an advisory issued around 7:30 p.m. on July 19, announced that the school was safe, and that classes would resume on June 20, Saturday.

The latest advisory noted that the school continues to implement security measures to ensure the safety of the students in the university. / dbs