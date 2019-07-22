Diane Tungol: A songwriter with a purpose

CEBU CITY, Philippines — If Diane Tungol has this one song that describes her life today, it will be 4 Non Blonde’s “What’s Up.”

“Life is a constant question mark,” this is what Tungol believes in as she deals with school, work, and her singing career.

But what is unquestionable and undeniable right now is her love for music. Her own compositions definitely touch the hearts of many, and all are music to ears. To name a previous composition, a fight song called, “Woman” which honors all the women in her life.

The song also aims to inspire other women in all walks of life in the society. At present, this 21-year-old Cebuana singer-songwriter continues to shine in the field of music. She is set to release her first single, “Glitch” under 22 Tango Records on August 2, 2019.

Know more about Tungol and her upcoming single as she sat down with #CDNPlay last Friday, July 19.

How did you start as a recording artist?

Diane: It was an event by 22 Tango Records. In that event, artists performed their own songs, I basically started there. After that, 22 Tango Records gave me gigs and worked my way like forming a band. I am in a band right now called, Alice Who, but at the same time, I also have my own solo artist songs.

Who wrote your new song, “Glitch”?

Diane: Yes, I did. I also planned the melody and then it was taken cared of by Ms Catskie Espina later on. She produced it and arranged it.

What is the inspiration behind “Glitch”?

Diane: I think at that time I was having a crush on this certain someone. I guess I was busy at that time. You know, when you write a song, you have a purpose for that. Later on, it develops into something else. It does not become like a song out of a feeling. It becomes just the song.

So I think I forgot how it started but it definitely about the crush that sort of invading my personal and everyday life. It became like a nuisance than an inspiration. I just have to let it out and write a song about it.

Any dream collaborations of other singers?

Diane: Definitely, I would love to collaborate with Carlisle Tabanera. He is such a good producer also aside from of course Ms Catskie who also produced “Glitch.” I discovered his works lately and I like it. That is for the producer side.

When it comes to the singers, I would love to collaborate with the Lab Rats and, of course, Lourdes Maglinte. A lot of people actually, I cannot just name everyone. We have a lot of artists that you guys should listen to and go to gigs often.

Who are your musical influences?

Diane: Ganahan ko, of course, sa sound ni Erykah Badu and Fatai.

You are also a beauty queen before?

Diane: That was years ago, fifty pounds ago. (Laughs)

It was like a fleeting moment in your life when you are young and you feel like you can do everything. So I did that. I never look back. It is not my thing. I just like watching pageant shows, I love it. The way they answer and they talk, it is amazing.

I know how it feels or beauty queens walk on stage, but it is so hard with those heels and to be able to answer the questions. It is amazing.

How was the experience of joining the pageant before? You also mentioned about the amount of food?

Diane: It was just me, I really had a hard time. When you join pageants especially the big ones people will tell you what to eat. Of course, they eat but, at that time, I did not know anything. That time I was 16 years old.

I did not know what to do. I eat less as possible. Probably the worst part of my experience and it is not good at all. I do not advise that. It is bad for your health.

Why did you proceed to Law School?

Diane: Around third-year college, I was exposed to you know the harsh realities of the society. Daghan kong nakit-an nga things like you know you are so hopeful ba and you really want to fix things, super idealistic. I guess that is me.

I do not see it as a bad thing. It is my drive to pursue public service and to be able to fight for our rights. At some way, I can put a dent to the harsh treatments that other Filipinos are experiencing. I hope so. It is my way of helping out.

How do you balance your time as a singer and being a law student?

Diane: (It’s) Not a balance between the two because you have to prioritize something. When school season rolls around, I really have to focus on studying. That is why I am very happy and timely na ma release ang “Glitch” on August 2 or before the school starts.

What if you become popular? What will happen to your Law School?

Diane: That popular part I am sure that will not happen in a year or something. It might happen after passing the Bar Examination, hopefully.

Definitely, Law School first, I am just so lucky that I have so much time right now in my hands to finally do the things that I really love. You know it is my passion, and I am happy I am able to do that right now, and for sure dili man na mobiya ang music. Naa ra na pirmi bahala og ma busy ko pila ka years.

What else do you do?

Diane: I work. I am helping my mother (Eleanor Velasco) running Skin911, a skin care clinic. I am helping my mother right now and I am the vice president for operations, but all credits go to my mother because of siya gyud ang the backbone of the company. I am lucky because na pass down niya ang knowledge bitaw and wisdom of running the business.

We have so much good people working for us right now. I am really lucky that they are in the company. You know it puts pressure on you if there are many good people working for you. You have to be good for them also. A lot of people trust your brand. You have to be good for them also. I am doing my best.

Partly, that is why I am going to Law School (it) is because I want to work for my mother after.

How do you destress?

Diane: I sleep especially when you have so many things to do./dbs