Go: Duterte could have skipped Sona if Speakership row wasn’t resolved

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte earlier threatened not to attend his fourth State of the Nation Address (Sona) if the House of Representatives did not settle the Speakership issue, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go revealed Monday.

Go said the President admitted this when he was practicing for his Sona on Sunday evening.

“Sabi ni Pangulong Duterte, ayaw na po niyang maulit ‘yung nakaraang taon na natagalan po yung Sona. It was delayed for an hour,” Go told reporters in an interview.

Last year, House members staged a coup to remove then Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez and elect Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo as the new Speaker.