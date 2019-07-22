Duterte calls on Congress: Postpone barangay polls from 2020 to 2022
By Inquirer.net |July 22,2019 - 06:08 PM
MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte called on Congress to postpone the May 2020 Barangay and Sanguniang Kabataan elections.
“Congress has to postpone the Barangay and SK elections to 2022,” he said in his fourth State of the Nation Address at the Batasang Pambansa.
