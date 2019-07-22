Duterte to public: Report corruption, Palace is open 24/7

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte assured the public that his fight against corruption will be relentless, urging Filipinos to report corruption to the government’s 8888 hotline.

“Malacañang is open 24 hours basta corruption,” Duterte said in his fourth state of the Nation Adddress (Sona) at the Batasang Pambansa on Monday.

The President urged the public to report only the truth.

“Huwag naman yung hindi totoo, yung makasakit ka ng tao,” he said.

In July 2016, the Duterte administration launched the 8888 hotline after the President issued Executive Order No. 6, institutionalizing 8888 as the Citizens’ Complaint Center.