Cebuano Andoy Remolino named national coach for triathlon

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The passionate head coach of the Talisay Luigi Triathlon Group – Go For Gold (TLTG-GFG), Roland “Andoy” Remolino, will now have bigger responsibility in his hands.

This after he was named as a national coach by the Triathlon Association of the Philippines (TRAP), the National Sports Association (NSA) for triathlon.

“Happy na maka tabang sa mga bata sa tibuok Pilipinas, kon kinahanglan ko nila willing kaayo ko mo help, para man ni sa Pilipinas, maka hatag ta ug dungog,” said Remolino in an interview with CDN Digital.

(I am happy to be of help to the youngsters in the whole of the Philippines. If they need me I am very much willing to help because this is for the Philippines, we can give our country glory.)

Remolino said that right after his group competed in the Tri-Factor Run-Bike-Run last March in Clark, Pampanga, he was approached by TRAP president Tom Carrasco, who informed him that he already has a slot as a national coach.

According to Remolino, he immediately went to Manila from Clark to process his papers.

“Gipa process man ko nila sa akong mga papers, medical and dental unya gipa open ko nila ug account sa Landbank, ni adto ko sa Manila nag process,” narrated Remolino.

(They told me to process my papers, medical and dental then they also made me open an account at Landbank, I went to Manila to process all these.)

Remolino said he didn’t believe that he was already a national triathlon coach until he received his first allowance just this month.

Remolino said that for now, he will be focusing his efforts in training his son Andrew Kim Remolino, who will be representing the Philippines in the triathlon competition of the 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEA) Games, which the Philippines will be hosting from November 30 to December 11, 2019.

If there are other national team members who will be willing to be trained by him in Cebu City, Remolino said he would gladly welcome them.

“Yes pero kon naa national team nga taga Manila, mo train gihapon ko kon mo pili sila nga mo train diri pareha ni Aki Lorbes, katong national team nga taga La Salle. Diri man to nag train nako before ni race sa Korea,” explained Remolino.

(Yes, even national team members from Manila, I will train them if they choose to train here just like Aki Lorbes, a national team member from La Salle. He trained here under me before he raced in Korea.)

He said that TRAP had no problem with him staying in Cebu.

Aside from his son, also under Remolino’s care are Renz Wynn Corbin and Moira Frances Erediano of the Philippine Junior Team and Alex Silverio, a differently-abled triathlete.

Remolino holds a certificate from his training with the Asian Triathlon Confederation (ASTC) in Bangkok and Rayong Thailand. He also joined a training camp in Korea as assistant coach.

According to Remolino, his national coaching stint will not be in conflict with his head coaching chores with the TLTG-GFG because they all support each other.

“Wala ra kay ang TLTG-GFG mo support ra jud ni sila nako para sa ika ayo sa tanan. Kay nakakita man sila sa akong paningkamot maong mo support ra pod sila,” said Remolino.

(There’s none because the TLTG-GFG will just support me for the good of everyone. They’ve seen my hard work, so they will just give their support.)

Remolino has been a triathlon coach for four years now and a swimming coach for 21 years. /bmjo