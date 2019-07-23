PROBE team clears up Plaridel Street

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Cebu City Public Restoration, Order, Beautification, and Enhancement (PROBE) team conducted a clearing and clean-up drive along Plaridel Street here on Tuesday morning, July 23, 2019.

The area, which includes the sidewalks leading to the Carbon Market, is flocked by vendors selling agricultural products, especially during night time.

Mayor Edgardo Labella has recently instructed the PROBE team to suspend all night market operations until new regulations have been drafted.

He also instructed the Market Authority to conduct clean-ups in the Carbon and Pasil markets to ensure cleanliness in the areas where food is being sold.

In previous statements he said he did not want street vendors to sell along the sidewalks and is looking to negotiate with vendor associations that they be allowed to have a night market provided they will no longer sell in the streets on daylight. /bmjo