Trending lady guard of Cebu shares story behind good deed

Cebu City, Philippines— Meet the lady guard caught by a netizen sharing her food to strangers.

Her name is Lida Pascual, 42, who is from Bohol and has been a security guard for 16 years now.

Pascual has been receiving praises online after working student Sean Yu took a photo of her sharing her food with strangers in a convenience store along Pelaez Street and shared it in his Facebook page.

Yu’s post has been trending online, with many appreciating the kind act of the lady guard.

So what was the story behind the photo?

Pascual shared it to CDN Digital via Facebook Messenger.

She said one Friday afternoon, July 19, 2019, she saw a grandmother and his grandson walking along Pelaez Street, seemingly tired and hungry.

“I saw them near the school building I was working in, I noticed the old lady was catching her breath, so I reached out and gave her my sandwich and water,” she said.

Pascual did not hesitate to give whatever she had at that time, thinking that the grandmother and her grandson have been walking under the heat of the sun for hours.

“To be honest, I only had P60 with me that day but I gave it to them and brought them to the nearest convenience store to give more food to them. I saw how thirsty and hungry they were and I said, they needed my P60 more than I did,” Pascual told CDN Digital.

What shocked Pascual even more was knowing that the grandmother and her companion were actually from Balamban town, which is around 53 kilometers from Cebu City. Pascual said the old lady told her they came to Cebu City to beg for money or food.

“When I knew about their situation, I told them to go back to Balamban because the city is not a place for an old lady and her young grandson,” she said.

Pascual told CDN Digital that she was even planning to get her salary for that day to give to the grandmother and her grandson so they’d have enough fare to go back to Balamban. So she left for a while to check if she could do so but then when she returned to where she left them, they weren’t there anymore.

Still, she was happy she was able to help the two in her own little way.

“I was in deep pain when I saw them and was teary-eyed. That’s why I never hesitated to help out. It was also a happy moment for me that I was able to help out strangers.”/bmjo