Police name robber killed in Tejero shootout

Cebu City, Philippines—The robber who was killed in a shoot out with the police in Barangay Tejero here on Monday, July 22, 2019, has been identified.

Police identified the suspect as Roger Almodil, 23, a resident of Sitio San Roque, Barangay Lorega San Miguel, Cebu City.

The police didn’t release the suspect’s name after he was killed in a shootout with members of the Parian Police since no family member confirmed the identity of the suspect.

Almodil was killed along M.J. Cuenco Street in Barnagay Tejero after a brief chase with the police following his failed attempt to rob a softdrinks agent in a van along the nearby Imus Road.

Read more: Cops chase, kill armed man, suspected robber, in shootout in Tejero

According to Police Captain Armando Labora, chief of Parian Police Station, although Almodil was well known in the neighborhood for his unruly acts, they still waited for the verification of the suspect’s family before naming him in order to avoid confusion with other people who have the same name as his.

Based on initial investigation, the police learned that Almodil has been known to be causing a lot of trouble in his neighborhood and is allegedly involved with illegal drugs.

Labora said he will be meeting with the Barangay council of Barangay Lorega in order to address issues with troublemakers in the area. /bmjo