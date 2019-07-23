Meme frenzy on the internet because of rumored Gerald-Julia affair

CEBU CITY , Philippines—The online world has exploded over the latest issue involving ABS-CBN stars Bea Alonzo, Gerald Anderson and Julia Barreto.

In brief: Anderson and Barreto, who previously starred in a movie together, are allegedly having an affair.

It is known that Anderson is still in a relationship with Alonzo, while Barreto has just broken up with her onscreen partner, Joshua Garcia.

Netizens reactions mostly blame Anderson for his infidelity that has led Alonzo to post a cryptic message in her Instagram account.

Anderson was previously linked to actresses Kim Chiu, Maja Salvador, Sarah Geronimo and Pia Wurtzbach.

While some netizens are angry about the rumored Gerald-Julia affair, a couple of fans are taking the issue lightly and even chose to create memes.

Here are some of the memes that have surfaced regarding this issue:

This meme shows the different girls linked to Anderson and the different shampoo endorsements of the ladies over the years. Poor Gerald is labeled here as the “dandruff.”

In this meme, the situation is brought up to the famous show of Raffy Tulfo. On one side are the alleged aggrieved parties, Garcia and Alonzo, while Barreto and Anderson can be seen on the other side. Be warned though, in case some people believe this post, this scene never happened in real life.

With his known history as a “playboy”, Anderson’s first name is now synonymous to “cheating.”

Have you seen any more memes on this issue? / celr