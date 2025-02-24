UCLM routs Benedicto College in CEL Season 3 Valorant tournament

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu Mandaue (UCLM) Webmasters lived up to their lofty billing as the defending champions in the Cesafi Esports League (CEL) Season 3 Valorant tournament.

They overwhelmed the Benedicto College (BC) Cheetahs in a commanding 2-0 sweep on Sunday, February 23, at the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) campus. UCLM claimed Game 1 with a 13-7 scoreline before dismantling BC in Game 2 with a lopsided 13-1 triumph.

Junlit Ompad spearheaded UCLM’s dominant performance, racking up an impressive 23 kills, four assists, and only three deaths, finishing with an average combat score (ACS) of 328 points.

Beyond their success in CEL Season 3, UCLM’s esports program also made waves on the national stage.

The UCLM Thunders delivered an outstanding campaign in the Studyante Esports MLBB National Grand Finals last Saturday in Makati City, finishing as first runners-up and earning a cash prize of ₱100,000.

Meanwhile, fellow Webmasters from UC Main secured a hard-fought victory against the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars, winning 13-11, 13-9 in a tightly contested series.

Flynt Erant Tanggol led the charge for UC Main with a stellar 23-kill performance. Despite recording 19 deaths, he contributed 12 assists and posted an ACS of 328 points.

In another thrilling matchup, last season’s runners-up, the University of San Carlos (USC) Vamos Warriors, edged out the CIT-U Wildcats in a competitive showdown, 15-13, 13-9.

Johanssen Abatayo anchored USC’s victory with a solid 20-kill, 18-death performance, adding five assists and finishing with 245 ACS points.

