Cebuano singers nominated in 32nd Awit Awards

CEBU CITY—The Philippine Association of Record Industry (PARI) named Cebuano singers Melody Hodgson, Golden Cañedo, and Juan Karlos (JK) Labajo as nominees in this year’s 32nd Awit Awards.

Hodgson’s “Hahay” is nominated under the Best Regional Recording along with Dumaguete City’s Kyle Juliano’s “Ay Na Ko’g Labda.”

“This is the very first time I have been nominated for anything actually and I honestly did not believe it at first. It still has not sunk in yet actually. I mean the fact that my song and my name is in the same list as the artists I used to look up to as a child is just amazing,” Hodgson tells CDN Digital.

With her song making it to the list of nominees, Hodgson feels all her hard work and sacrifices are slowly paying off.

“It feels so surreal. I am beyond grateful,” she adds.

“Hahay” is composed by Hodgson and was released on June 25, 2018.

It is a happy song that speaks of hope for better days to come.

The single is produced and arranged by Cattski Espina of 22 Tango Records, and released by Viva Records.

A native of Lapu-Lapu City, Hodgson used to join beauty pageants before she landed a contract with Viva Artist Agency in 2018.

She earned titles such as Miss Mandaue 2014 second runner-up and Miss Lapu-Lapu 2013 second runner-up.

Hodgson also became a finalist of Sinulog Idol in 2013 and joined ABS-CBN’s “It’s Showtime” Kalokalike Face 3 in 2015 where she portrayed Katy Perry and finished first runner-up.

Another Cebuana, Golden Cañedo, was nominated for the song “Ngayon” under the Best Inspirational Recording category.

“Ngayon” was her winning piece during the grand finals of “The Clash” in October 2018.

The Minglanilla native is the first-ever grand winner of “The Clash” and eventually inked a contract with GMA Artist Center.

Other nominees under the Best Inspirational Recording are:

“For The World” (Mikee Misalucha and Joe Ramos)

“Lahat Tayo Kasama (Quest featuring Brand Pilipinas Artist)

“I Pray” (Marlo Mortel)

“Ililigtas Ka Niya” (Gary Valenciano).

Labajo’s “Buwan” has five nominations which are Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Best Pop Recording, and Best Rock or Alternative Recording.

The 18-year-old Consolacion native is also nominated for Best Performance by a Male Artist along with Gary Valenciano (Ililigtas Ka Niya), Darren Espanto (Poison), James Reid (Right There), and Mark Carpio (Ako Na Lang Sana).

In May 2019, “Buwan” was recognized as the Song of the Year during the MYX Music Awards 2019.

Awit Awards is an annual event organized by PARI that aims to recognize Filipino music artists and people behind their music.

PARI has yet to announce the details on 32nd Awit Awards ceremony. / celr