Calamba fire burns 8 homes
CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Tuesday afternoon downpour saved homes in Sitio Almacen located along A. Lopez Street in Barangay Calamba, Cebu City.
The downpour prevented the fire which broke at 1:54 p.m. today, July 23, from spreading to other structures in the area.
Senior Fire Officer 2 (SFO2) Arnel Borces said that the second alarm fire burned a total of eight homes that were made of light materials before it was placed under control at 2:22 p.m. It was put out at 3:37 p.m.
Damage to properties was pegged at P120, 000.
Borces said they are yet to determine the cause of the flame which was traced to have started at the residence of a certain Rizah Calderon. /dcb
