Holy Family reunites in fluvial procession for Fiesta Señor 2025

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The patron image of St. Joseph the Worker will once again accompany the images of the Virgen de Guadalupe de Cebu and Señor Sto. Niño in the fluvial procession on Saturday morning, January 18, 2025.

This year marks the second occasion that the Holy Family has joined together for a fluvial parade.

The procession reenacts Ferdinand Magellan’s arrival on the shores of Cebu in the 16th century, which brought the image of the Holy Child and symbolized the introduction of Christianity to the Philippines.

Traditionally, during the seaborne procession, only the images of Señor Sto. Niño and Our Lady of Guadalupe are transported by the Naval Forces Central (Navforcen) to the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño.

The event is part of the festivities for the Fiesta Señor and Sinulog celebrations.

The National Shrine of St. Joseph in Mandaue City expressed enthusiasm for this development and hopes for its continuation.

“Kompleto na gyud sila’ng pamilya. So, ma-focus gyud ang family kay labi sa Archodiocese, nag (promote) ta sa sinodality. Ang nindot gyud nga image sa sinodality ang pamilya gyud. So haum kaayo ba nga naa gyud silang tulo. Hopefully, magtuloy-tuloy na para magkuyog ang Holy Family,” said Shrine Rector Monsignor Antonio Medida.

The day before the fluvial procession, the Traslacion, a traditional motorcade transporting the patron images of Señor Sto. Niño and the Virgen de Guadalupe de Cebu from Cebu City to the National Shrine of St. Joseph in Mandaue City and Lapu-Lapu City, will take place.

A simultaneous dry run was conducted on the morning of January 14.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Mercy Villaro, spokesperson for the Mandaue City Police Office, reported that the practice was successful. During the dry run, the placement of police personnel and other support teams was assessed. Sector commanders and officers from various police stations also ensured that wirings, garbage, and drainage systems along the route were in order.

In Mandaue City, at least 300 police officers and support personnel will be deployed, including members of the Bureau of Fire Protection, Armed Forces of the Philippines, Coast Guard, and the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue.

