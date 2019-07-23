2 dead, 1 wounded in Mandaue City drug-related shootout
MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—Two were killed and another one was wounded in a buy-and-bust operation along Zuellig Avenue at the North Reclamation Area in Mandaue City on Tuesday afternoon, July 23, 2019.
According to Police Colonel Jonathan Abella, officer in charge of the Mandaue City Police, the suspects, who were on board a black multicab van, engaged the police in a shootout during the operation.
Abella said they recovered from the suspects’ black van an estimated 500 grams to one kilo of alleged illegal substance.
Abella said the operation happened at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23.
Police have yet to release the names of the suspects.
Personnel from the Scene of the Crime Operatives were examining the crime scene as of press time. / celr
