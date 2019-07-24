CVFA eyeing grassroots development in Bohol

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Central Visayas Football Association (CVFA) led by its president, Rodney Orale, is working on further developing grassroots football in Bohol.

Aside from Cebu, Bohol football is also a constituent of the CVFA.

In partnership with the Tagbilaran City government, the CVFA grassroots committee head Nilo Ferraren had an initial meeting with Bohol football coaches Thaddeus Simpao and Alvin Mangubat for the holding of the 2019 Engineer’s Cup in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

“This is one of my CVFA Grassroots Development projects intended for Bohol teams. And [this is done] in preparation for the Bohol Provincial DepEd Meet,” said Ferraren.

According to Ferraren, this joint project with the province of Bohol is held in line with Orale’s thrust of uniting and further developing grassroots football in the neighboring island.

The tournament will be for Boys 12 born 2007 and will be an 11-a-side football championship and is slated for October.

Ferraren said they are looking at nine teams to be divided into three groups to play 25 minutes each side.

Recently, Bohol teams have had successful stints in Cebu football tournaments.

Two Bohol teams—Gaher FC and Tagbilaran Matrix UTD, advanced into the semifinal round of the recently held 4th Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Invitational 11-A-Side Football Championships.

Gaher FC, the defending champions, eventually settled for third place. /bmjo