Mysterious ‘lady on a bike’ shows us how to beat the Cebu traffic

Cebu City, Philippines— Traffic congestion is always a bummer.

Here in Cebu, traffic jams are almost present on a regular basis in most of the city streets.

So it is just welcoming to see some individuals trying to beat the traffic problem by using alternative means of transportation such as a bicycle.

Tony Galon, a known environmentalist in Cebu, shared a photo of a mystery lady on a red bike who seemed to enjoy her ride during rush hour on a drizzling Tuesday (July 23, 2019) afternoon.

The image is a reminder that there are ways to beat the traffic problem in Cebu City and at the same time be environmentally friendly.

“It was around 5:00 p.m. yesterday when my wife and I saw this lady biking through traffic in front of Cebu City South Bus Terminal. My wife took pictures of her because I was driving and she was all smiles,” said Galon.

Galon, though, wasn’t able to stop to ask the name of the lady.

Galon, who often goes to work also by biking, was beyond ecstatic when he saw how the lady enjoyed her ride.

“As a bike-to-work (person), naglingaw ko kay girl siya, naka uniform and helmet. And taligsik pa to,” Galon said.

(As a bike-to-work person, it was so fun looking at her in her uniform and helmet. And it was drizzling at that time.)

Galon hopes that the photo will inspire more to try biking to work as it not only saves on fare or fuel cost but also helps reduce carbon footprint which is good for the environment. /bmjo