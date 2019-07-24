Floyd Mayweather: Manny Pacquiao built his legacy off association with my name

MANILA, Philippines–Floyd Mayweather has had enough of his name being associated with Manny Pacquiao.

In a lengthy rant on Instagram, the former pound-for-pound king blasted critics for always attaching his name to any news about Pacquiao, who is coming off an impressive win over Keith Thurman for the WBA welterweight crown over the weekend.

“This man’s entire legacy and career has been built off its association with my name and it’s about time you all stop using my brand for clout chasing and clickbait and let that man’s name hold weight of its own,” he said.

Even without fighting each other, Mayweather and Pacquiao became the sport’s biggest rivals after years of back and forth trash talk and negotiations.

They made fight fans’ dreams come true when they faced off in what was dubbed the “Fight of the Century” on May 2, 2015, which ended in a unanimous decision victory for Mayweather over the Pacquiao, who disclosed after the bout that he was fighting with an injured shoulder.

“For years, all you heard was that “Floyd is afraid of Manny Pacquiao.” But what’s funny is, when we finally fought, I won so easily that everyone had to eat their words!”

“All of the so called boxing experts, critics and jealous American “fan base” either went mute and ran for cover or made every excuse in the world as to why I should give Manny Pacquiao a rematch.”

Talks of a rematch of the megabout have repeatedly come up since then, especially with Pacquiao and Mayweather bumping into each other in several instances.

In fact, Mayweather even announced on Instagram that he was coming off retirement to fight Pacquiao in 2018.

And with Pacquiao, still relentless at 40, turning back the clock in his last three fights, the clamor for a rematch has never been louder and Mayweather is getting called out again since he has made it clear he’s not interested.

But Mayweather, who retired undefeated with a record of 50-0, said critics are just upset that he’s been living the life since he hung up his gloves.

“…Y’all are just upset that I broke Rocky Marciano’s record and hate the fact that a Black, high school dropout outsmarted you all by beating all odds and retiring undefeated while maintaining all my faculties simply by making smart choices and even smarter investments,” he said. “Ultimately, I will always have the last laugh.”