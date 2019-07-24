Ex-boyfriend is person of interest in alleged abduction and rape of university student

Cebu City, Philippines—An ex-boyfriend is now a person of interest in the alleged abduction and rape of a 19-year-old university student here.

After a series of follow-up investigation, the Women and Children Protection Desk of Mabolo learned that the girl had an ex-boyfriend who was never mentioned during the interviews with the victim, until it was brought up by her mother on Monday, July 22, 2019.

Police Staff Sergeant Jade Omayao told CDN Digital they based their decision on the message exchanges between the girl and her ex boyfriend in their social media accounts showed to them by the girl’s mother.

The exchange was made when both were still in a relationship.

“Lantaw nako sa message medyo possessive ang laki,” said Omayao.

(Based on my assessment, the guy is a bit possessive.)

But Omayao said the main reason why the idea was brought up was because of the new messages received by the victim from three anonymous accounts on Facebook, all of which were messages asking for forgiveness.

“Amo pag duda ani, isa rani ka tawo,” said Omayao.

(We think this is just one person.)

With this development, police said they will be looking closely on the person of interest in the hopes of moving forward with the case.

The 19-year-old university student claimed that she was abducted and raped as she was walking home from school along Barangay Banilad, Cebu City last July 10, 2019.

There are still no witnesses on the alleged abduction and police are still inspecting all CCTV’s near the area where the incident happened to hopefully help them in their investigation. /bmjo