Talisay City Mayor’s Cup 2019 launched

Cebu City, Philippines—It’s all systems go for the staging of the Talisay City Mayor’s Cup 2019 after the tournament was launched on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at the People’s Hall of the Talisay City Hall in Talisay City, Cebu.

A total of 22 barangays will be competing in the tournament slated to open on September 1, 2019, at the Talisay City Sports Complex.

According to Talisay City Mayor, Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas, the tournament will get a major facelift in that it would resemble the latter’s project when he was still Cebu’s First District Representative — the Samsam Gullas Cup.

“We will have statistics, live videos and interviews,” said Gullas.

To also do away with any potential allegations of biases, Gullas also said the guidelines that they have set for this season will be the same one for the rest of his term as mayor.

“Para walay bias-bias, especially to fit certain teams on specific years, the guidelines set this year is good for three years or the rest of my term. We also got an outsider of city hall to be commissioner because he has no biases when it comes to decisions,” added Gullas.

Presiding over the tournament is new commissioner, Bertoni Salazar.

The juniors division will cater to players 20-years old and below. However, no current or former varsity players will be allowed to participate so as to promote the city’s grassroots program and scout for talented players who may be able to suit up for the Talisay City Aquastars.

Meanwhile, the seniors division will be for players 30-years old and below. Former high school varsity players are allowed to compete in this division.

The launching was attended by members of the Talisay Sports Commission, the City Legal Team, the Public Information Office and representatives from all barangays. /bmjo