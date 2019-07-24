DFA to accept postal ID for passport applications starting August 1

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) announced that starting August 1, 2019, it would be recognizing the postal ID issued by the Philippine Postal Corporation (PhlPost) as a valid government-issued ID for passport applications.

The DFA, represented by Office of Consular Affairs Assistant Secretary Neil Frank Ferrer, and PhlPost, represented by Assistant Postmaster General for Marketing and Support Services Luis Carlos, signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) last July 8 on the acceptance of the PhlPost ID as a valid ID for passport application.

“The MOA provides the establishment of the Postal ID Online Verification System (POVS), a software application that facilitates the easy verification of the PhlPost ID,” the DFA said in a statement on Tuesday

PhlPost, in a separate statement, noted that the MOA would also provide the DFA access to the POVS.

The POVS is a web-based application developed by the government-owned postal service corporation, the PhlPost said.

According to PhlPost, the DFA would utilize the POVS “to verify the authenticity of the postal ID card presented by a cardholder.”

“POVS is expected to address concerns on the integrity of the card being presented, issues concerning counterfeit cards and the manner of seamlessly verifying and authenticating postal ID cards,” it added.

Based on the DFA website, the following are other acceptable IDs for passport application: – Social Security System (SSS) / Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) Unified Multi-Purpose Identification (UMID) Card – Land Transportation Office (LTO) Driver’s License. Student Permit may be accepted if in card format. – Professional Regulatory Commission (PRC) ID – Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) E-Card – Commission on Elections (COMELEC) Voter’s ID or Voter’s Certification from the Election Officer with Dry Seal – Philippine National Police (PNP) Firearms License – Senior Citizen ID – Airman License (issued August 2016 onwards) – School ID (if applicable) – Current Valid ePassport (for renewal of ePassport) – For applicants based overseas, they may use their host government issued IDs showing their Philippine citizenship. (example: Residence Card). /muf