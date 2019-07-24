3 Cebu Sharks players to see action in 2019 PBA D-League Foundation Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A total of 14 players who traces their roots to either Cebu or the Cesafi will be seeing action in the 2019 PBA D-League Foundation Cup, which kicks off on Thursday, July 25, at the Paco Arena.

Among those are three players from the Cebu Sharks-Casino Ethyl Alcohol, including star big man William McAloney, former pro Eliud Poligrates and former Cesafi Mythical Five forward RJ Dinolan.

McAloney, a former University of San Carlos Warrior, who has been a steady force on both ends of the floor for Cebu in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Lakan Season with averages of 14 points and 11 rebounds, admitted that playing for two teams simultaneously would be a challenge, but it’s one he is excited to face in the pursuit of his PBA dream.

McAloney said that he would be attending practices of Marinerong Pilipino at 7 a.m. before shuttling over to the Sharks’ practice from 9 a.m. to 12 noon.

“I just have to make this sacrifice,” said McAloney. “I’m happy to be given this opportunity to play for one of the stronger teams after I tried last season but wasn’t allowed.”

Joining McAloney on Marinerong Pilipino are Poligrates and former Ateneo de Cebu guard Rev Diputado.

The Alberei Kings, which will be mentored by Cebuano, Marvin Caro, will have Dinolan, former pro Jason Melano and University of the Visayas products John Abad and Jun Manzo.

Centro Escolar University will parade former Ateneo de Cebu guards Franz Diaz and Coco Tuadles while the IWalk Chargers will feature former Cesafi Rookie of the Year-MVP Wowie Escosio and Jerick Canada.

Former University of Cebu standout Jan Colina will play for Italiano’s Homme while ex-University of Southern Philippines Foundation wingman Brylle Meca will suit up for the Hyperwash Vipers./dcb