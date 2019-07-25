Ray Educations brings “Study Abroad Career guidance” on Battle against Ignorance on International Competency 

Ray Pilipinas on its 7th anniversary has re-launched its force to set-up the Avenue for Global Competency on International Programs here in Cebu.

Marching our way of courtesy to Commission on Higher Education and Department of Education to Partner with us for the Aim of Excellence.

Programs are the following: TESOL , Language Courses , Paid OJT in Taiwan , Bachelor’s Degree, Honor Studies and Master’s Degree in the US , UK , Canada , Australia , New Zealand , and Asia.

The Institution is an Advocate of Empowering our Students and Professionals to enter into these Globally Competent Programs; Depart from the Philippines, immerse themselves culturally, excel with their network and come back to BETTER SERVE our OWN PILIPINAS and the Kind.

Along with these programs is a willing assistance on school facilities, faculty exchange camps, student winter and summer camps and setting up a global competent center to Universities, Senior High Schools and International Schools for an easier access and scholarship offers for deserving ones.

The company’s Vision of Creating A community of professionals set for Competency in the Entrepreneurial Market of Asia has been holding Press Conference with GMA News Bisdak, The Bloggers Society, Cebu Daily News, Youth Ambassadors and Other partners like Bai Foundation to Invite everyone on It’s Personal One on One STUDY ABROAD CAREER GUIDANCE at Humabon Hall, CEBU PARKLANE INTERNATIONAL HOTEL, July 27, 2019, 4 pm.

We invite all students, schools heads, professionals, partners and all International Education Enthusiasts to Come and be assessed as we bring out the best in you.

This is one of a kind as we have a direct exclusive partnership with these International Universities and Programs.

Come and join us this July 27 and be the best you can be in commanding excellence.