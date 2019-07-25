Joshua Garcia tells Julia Barretto amid controversy: ‘Malalampasan mo ‘yan’

MANILA, Philippines — Amid controversies, it appears that all is well between Joshua Garcia and Julia Barretto.

Garcia sent encouraging words to Barretto as shown in an Instagram story by the latter Wednesday evening.

“This guy knows how to find humor in everything,” Barretto captioned her post, tagging Garcia’s Instagram account.

“Malalampasan mo ‘yan,” the screenshot of Garcia’s text message read.

“I know you, you’re the strongest girl na nakilala ko. Takot nga ako sa iyo eh,” he added.

Barretto’s post came after she made headlines alongside Gerald Anderson after they were supposedly spotted by a fan attending the party of actor Rayver Cruz.