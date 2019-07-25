Joshua Garcia tells Julia Barretto amid controversy: ‘Malalampasan mo ‘yan’
MANILA, Philippines — Amid controversies, it appears that all is well between Joshua Garcia and Julia Barretto.
Garcia sent encouraging words to Barretto as shown in an Instagram story by the latter Wednesday evening.
“This guy knows how to find humor in everything,” Barretto captioned her post, tagging Garcia’s Instagram account.
“Malalampasan mo ‘yan,” the screenshot of Garcia’s text message read.
“I know you, you’re the strongest girl na nakilala ko. Takot nga ako sa iyo eh,” he added.
Barretto’s post came after she made headlines alongside Gerald Anderson after they were supposedly spotted by a fan attending the party of actor Rayver Cruz.
This fueled breakup rumors between Anderson and girlfriend Bea Alonzo, who shared a cryptic message saying one “can’t make the same mistake twice.”
READ: Splitsville for Bea Alonzo, Gerald Anderson?
Barretto’s mother Marjorie had bared her plans to take legal action against the uploader of the controversial photo.
READ: Legal action eyed vs uploader of Julia Barretto-Gerald Anderson photo
Meanwhile, Barretto and Garcia revealed last June that they have decided to return to being friends. /je
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.