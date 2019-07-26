Two more drug suspects killed in San Fernando, Cebu

Cebu City, Philippines—Just a few hours after one was killed in an anti-drug operation, two more were downed by the police in a separate buy-bust in San Fernando town, southern Cebu on dawn of Friday, July 26, 2019.

Police Major Lymel John Pasquin, who led the operation together with the Drug Enforcement Unit of the San Fernando Police, said the two, identified as Juanito Palagtiosa and John Almons Abrenica, were killed in an alleged shootout with the police in Barangay South Poblacion.

Pasquin said both suspects are from Barangay Lawaan III in Talisay City.

Scene of the Crime Operatives recovered from the suspects illegal substance believed to be shabu worth P2,000 and two firearms of still unknown caliber with live bullets.

The shootout happened around four hours after

Kienlee Artista was also killed in an alleged shootout with the police in a separate buy-bust in Barangay San Isidro in San Fernando.

Accocrding to Pasquin, Palagtiosa is known to be the supplier of illegal drugs in the town while Abrineca serves as his back-up in case the latter isn’t able to deliver his goods personally.

Police also said there is a possibility that Palagtiosa supplies drugs to Artista, who was killed earlier after allegedly shooting it out with the police. /bmjo