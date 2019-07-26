Labogon FC, Tayud FC eye GCL Futsal Cup titles

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Labogon FC and Tayud FC have a chance to go home with two titles via the Girls Community League (GCL) Futsal Cup to be contested Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the Sisters of Mary School (SMS) Girlstown in Talisay City.

With the conclusion of the league-type tournament of the GCL, the top 8 ranked teams will now comprise the upper and lower brackets of the GCL Futsal Cup.

Both Labogon FC helmed by Binky Estrada and Tayud FC coached by Rhosner Bollozos are in the upper bracket of the Girls 17 and Girls 15.

Teams in both the upper and lower brackets will play in the knockout semifinals with the winners advancing to the finals and the losers contesting the runner-up honor.

Comprising the upper bracket in the Girls 17 are Labogon FC, SMS, Abellana National School (ANS) and Tayud FC.

The lower bracket will have the Guardian Striker, Southcrest, Maslog and Canduman.

In the Girls 15, joining Labogon and Tayud in the upper bracket are

Guardian Striker A and Kamagayan FC.

Manning the lower bracket are Maslog, Canduman, SMS A and Giuseppe Football Club (GFC) Capitol.

Awarding ceremonies for both the league and cup will immediately follow after the games./dbs