No lab gown? No problem for this marine engineering student in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines– Cebu students are known to excel in academics.

Inspiring stories that would make your eyes tear up, but this story of a student shows that if there’s a will there’s a way in a very hilarious way.

This might be one of those success stories in the future with such comic relief.

Christian Jay, 19, a marine engineering student, posted on his Facebook page last July 24 a hilarious photo of his friend, Harold De Erio, 19, who was seen wearing a hospital gown inside their laboratory instead of a laboratory gown.

“It was on Monday when our chemistry teacher told us to bring lab gowns or else we can’t enter the laboratory. One of my classmates, who’s in the picture, doesn’t have any lab gown so he decided to wear a hospital gown that was his mother’s who is admitted (at the hospital),” Jay told CDN Digital .

Their laboratory bursts into laughter when they saw De Erio, and their professor opted to laugh off the matter than to make a big fuss out of it.

“Our teacher laughed at him and told him to undress (take off the hospital gown) right away, and allowed him to come inside the laboratory for the discussion,” said Jay.

This hospital-laboratory gown stunt of De Erio surely made their intense day in chemistry class felt a little lighter.

The post of Jay has reached 83 comments, 930 reactions, and 1,200 shares as of 9 a.m. of July 27.

The comments section was also filled with entertaining comments, and one netizen named, Marjury Castle said, “remember love na nalimtan nimog dala imo lab gown? Sotana ta imo sul.obon Hahaha (remember love that you forgot to bring your lab gown? You should have worn a cassock instead)”. /end