CHR-7 condemns spate of killings in Central Visayas

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Commission on Human Rights in Central Visayas (CHR-7) has condemned the spate of killings in Negros Oriental and Talisay City, Cebu in the past week.

In a text message to CDN Digital, Lawyer Arvin Odron, CHR-7 director, said that they were alarmed by the spike in brutal killings in Negros Oriental with the death toll rising to 20 deaths on Saturday, July 27.

“The CHR condemns and strongly abhors as wicked the recent spate of killings in Cebu and Negros Oriental, particularly in the cities of Talisay and Guihulngan, including the municipalities of Siaton, Ayungon, and Sta. Catalina,” said Odron.

Read more: PRO-7 chief: Killings in Negros Or. are not a cause for alarm

Odron also condemned the the killing of alleged robbers and drug pushers who were hanged on a bridge and tied to a post in Talisay City, Cebu, each with placards warning others of the same fate. A total of six deaths have been recorded in Talisay City over the week.

“The people deserve better than to live in fear of the rampant violence and brutality just outside their doorstep. We urge the government to properly investigate and take active measures towards putting a stop to these killings and finding the perpetrators, before more lives are needlessly lost,” he said.

Read more: Ex-Ayungon mayor, four others killed in Negros Oriental

The regional director said that they had already dispatched Quick Response Teams (QRT) to investigate the incidents, which clearly violated the basic human rights to life with the brutal killings.

“We will coordinate with the local authorities as best as we can to help the government bring justice to the victims,” said Odron.

From July 18 to July 27, at least 20 people have been killed in various towns in Negros Oriental including the four policemen who were ambushed by members of the New People’s Army (NPA) in Ayungon town on July 18.

Read more: NPA owns Negros slays, says cops harassed farmers

Their deaths were followed by a human rights lawyer, who was allegedly linked to the Reds and was killed in San Carlos City on July 19.

He was then followed by two deaths, a rebel-returnee in Zamboanguita town was killed and a man in Dumaguete City was shot in his home on July 24.

The most deaths were recorded on July 25 with seven deaths in a span of 24 hours.

Read more: Two siblings, educators, killed in Guihulngan City, NegOr

The death toll included two siblings and educators in Guihulngan City, the village chief of Barangay Buenavista in the same city, a man who was shot in Siaton town, another man who was shot in Ayungon town, and finally a family who were shot in their car in Sta. Catalina.

On Saturday, July 27, Negros Oriental Regional Police Office (NORPO) revealed that four more deaths were recorded including Ayungon town’s former mayor, Edwel Enardecido and his cousin Leo Enardecido, Canlaon City Councilor Ramon Jalandoni, and Panubigan Barangay Captain Ernesto Posadas died in separate shooting incidents in their homes.

Read more: PRO-7: Talisay deaths part of internal squabble of drug group

In Talisay City, three deaths were linked to internal illegal drug groups squabble.

The deaths of Jerh Sigue, 27, on July 22, when he hanged at the Mananga Bridge, Jimbo Gadiano, 33, who was found dead in Barangay Lagtang on July 25, and Reynante Otero, 41, who was found dead tied to a post in Barangay Campo Cuatro on July 26, were allegedly interrelated as they were part of one notorious drug group in the city linked to slain drug lord, Steve Go.

Three more deaths were recorded in Talisay City after three drug suspects were killed in an anti-illegal drug operation in Barangay Biasong.

Vernabe Suello, Julie Daugdaug and his brother Anisito reportedly resisted arrest and tried to shoot at the police causing the police to shoot at them in defense.

Talisay Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas recently released a statement that he trusted the police to investigate the deaths and find the perpetrators./dbs