Cebu’s Mutya Pilipinas 2019 bets: We are ready for the pageant night

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The three Cebuana beauties, who will represent Cebu in the Mutya Pilipinas 2019 pageant, will officially start their journey today, July 27.

Maria Angelica Pantaliano, Mariah Gelina Laxa Lequin, and Karla Claudine Salvador Lasquite already left Cebu for Manila for the pageant briefing and the contract signing of candidates scheduled today in Makati City.

Lequin told CDN Digital that she and her fellow Cebuanas are looking forward to represent Cebu in the national pageant.

“We have exerted quite an effort for this pageant because we want to maintain Cebu being branded as the powerhouse in terms of pageantry. We are doing our very best to make Cebu proud again,” she said.

The three Cebu bets will undergo two weeks of training that will focus especially on their pasarela walks and preparations for the pageant’s question and answer portion.

“I am just gonna remember that I am not only bringing myself in the national arena but my beloved hometown,” Lequin told CDN Digitial.

Mutya Pilipinas 2019 is her first national pageant.

The 20-year-old Political Science student from the University of San Carlos (USC) is eyeing the Mutya Pilipinas 2019 – Miss Asia Pacific International crown.

She joined the Binibining Cebu 2018 where she represented Bogo City before joining the Mutya Pilipinas Cebu pageant held early this month.

Lasquite, 25, trained under Lemuel Rosos, the provincial director of the Mutya Pulipinas 2019 and Kagandahang Flores beauty camp.

The Cordova native will be making a comeback in the national stage during the Mutya Pilipinas 2019 after she joined the Miss Bikini Philippines in 2014.

“Every journey starts with a purpose and that for me is what will help sustain my energy, direct my focus, and momentum until the (Mutya) coronation night. I will just go back to what really is essential for me, what keeps me motivated in joining this pageant and what bigger purpose it may serve,” she said.

Lasquite is vying for the World Top Model Philippines title.

Other titles up for grabs in the Mutya Pilipinas 2019 are the Miss Asia Pacific International, Miss Tourism International, Miss Tourism Queen of the Year International, and Miss Overseas Communities.

Pantaliano, a Mandaue City native, said she is preparing herself not just physically but also mentally for the Mutya Pilipinas coronation night scheduled on August 18 at the Mall of Asia Arena. But she is confident that her positivity will keep her going to win a crown for Cebu.

“I will not think about how to stress our journey will be but I will just take and seize the moment and be grateful,” she added.

Mutya Pilipinas 2019 will be her second national competition. She first joined the Miss Bikini Philippines 2017 where she finished in the Top 10.

Just like Lequin, Pantaliano also wants to bring home the Mutya Pilipinas 2019 – Miss Asia Pacific International crown.

Cebu has produced winners in this pageant and even represented the country in different international stints.

These are Mutya Pilipinas – Asia Pacific International 2017 and Miss Asia Pacific International 2017 4th runner-up Ilene Astrid Cañete de Vera, Mutya Pilipinas – Asia Pacific International 2014 Eva Psychee Patalinjug, Mutya Pilipinas – Tourism International 2013 and Miss Tourism International 2013 Angeli Dione Gomez, and Mutya Pilipinas – Tourism International 2012 and Miss Tourism International 2012 Rizzini Alexis Gomez. /dcb