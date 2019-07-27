Ex-Ayungon mayor, four others killed in Negros Oriental
CEBU CITY, Philippines – Police has confirmed the killing of at least four individuals in Ayungon town and Canlaon City in Negros Oriental at dawn today, July 27.
Police Brigadier General Debold Sinas, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), identified the fatalities as former Ayungon Mayor Edwel Enardecido and his cousin Leo Enardecido, Canlaon City Councilor Ramon Jalandoni, and Panubigan Barangay Captain Ernesto Posadas.
Ayungon police said that armed men barged into the homes of former mayor Edwel and Leo at around 2 a.m. today and rained bullets at the two cousins.
Sinas said that Jalandoni and Posadas were also killed shortly after midnight by still unidentified gunmen. /dcb
