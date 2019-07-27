CT-TODA deploys female enforcers to pacify angry motorists cited for traffic violations

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Female traffic enforcers were deployed on Talisay City streets starting this morning, July 27, to help make sure that motorists comply with the city’s traffic regulations and that they continue to keep their cool even after they were issued a citation ticket for a traffic violation.

Who would dare complain when faced with a soft spoken woman?

Jonathan Tumulak, head of the City of Talisay Traffic Operations Development Authority (CT-TODA), said he though of deploying their six female enforcers to avoid unnecessary arguments between traffic enforcers and motorists.

“Ma minus ang lalis, ang ka init sa ulo kay lahi ra man ang approach sa babaye,” he told CDN Digital in a phone interview.

(We wanted to avoid unnecessary arguments, outburst because women use a different approach.)

Female enforcers managed to flag down eight motorists this morning and had four motorcycles found to lack registration papers impounded.

Tumulak said he deployed two CT-TODA teams for the day. Each of the teams consist of three female and two male enforcers.

He said that female enforcers will always be accompanied by male enforcers to make sure that they will also have the protection that they need during their shift.

CT-TODA now consist of 135 enforcers, of which 129 are assigned to do field works while the six others are office-based.

Tumulak said that three of their six female enforcers used to man traffic in some city intersections while the three others used to be assigned at their office. He had the six undergo field training with the other CT-TODA enforcers early this month to prepare them especially for the implementation of the city’s traffic ordinances.

“Mas maayo pud nga naa sila sa field aron maka feel sila sa kalisud. Para dugang pud sa gidaghanon sa mga taw,” Tumulak told CDND.

(It was best to have them deployed on field so they would also know what doing field work is like. They also provide augmentation to our existing field personnel.)

With their deployment, Tumulak said he noticed a change in the motorists response to CT-TODA enforcers.

“Lahi ra gyud. Dili na sila maka pangisog. Hinay man mo storya ang babaye, kalmado so mo kalma pud sila,” he said.

(Motorists are forced to remain calm. Female enforcers are soft spoken, very calm that is why motorcycle drivers also end up becoming calm.)

Aside from issuing citation tickets, they make female enforcers take the lead in their information dissemination for the planned implementation of a city-wide campaign against illegal parked vehicles.

“Sila ang among pa estoryahon sa mga owners sa sakyanan,” Tumulak said.

(We make them talk to owners of illegally parked vehicles.)