Cops give 200 Metro Cebu street children a fun day at Malacañang sa Sugbu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Street children around Cebu had a day of fun in Malacañang sa Sugbu where different activities were prepared by Police Regional Office Central Visayas which they called “Kalingawan alang sa Libud-suroy”.

In relation to the Police Relation Month, PRO-7 partnered with Dilaab Foundation and Office of the Presidential Assistant for the Visayas, to give the street children a day-off and show them how a fun day should by dancing through the music shows performed by policemen, magic performances from hired magicians and mascots from popular fast-food chain.

According to Police Brigadier General Debold Sinas, PRO-7 director, this activity aims to give the street children a chance to enjoy and for the police to send a message of hope to the kids that they can dream of doing more for the better and for their future.

“Ang amo gusto ipa abot ani sa mga bata, if you just work naa gyud kay chance (What we want to tell the children here is, if you just work, you really have a chance),” said Sinas.

Sinas also added that they would want to encourage the parents of the children as well to change for the benefit of their children and given them more chances to enjoy their childhood.

The street children also received free shower, fresh haircut, vitamins, clothes and other goods that they could take home after the activity./dbs