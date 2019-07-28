CSCC E-Leagues For Basketball 2019: Accenture Sharks win vs Concentrix Converters

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Accenture Sharks ripped the Concentrix Converters apart, 72-62, in the Elite Classic division of the CSCC E-Leagues For Basketball 2019 on Saturday, July 27, at the City Sports Club Cebu basketball court.

Veteran forward Sherwin Resilla helped steer the Sharks to the victory as he collected a double-double of 19 points and 12 rebounds to go with three steals. Ryan Veloso was also key as he had 19 markers and seven boards. Point guard Junas Misa also had solid numbers with 11 points, four boards, six assists and six steals to help last year’s runners-up come up with the victory.

Meanwhile, in the Evo League division, Tech Mahindra crushed MedSpecialized, 75-47, as Steven Cabanday scored 16 points and dished out seven assists.

The Results Newtown Spartans also destroyed the Dynata Warriors, 78-45. Kim Luzano spearheaded Results’ attack with 23 points and six rebounds while Ryan Borromeo and Adrian Navarro added 13 and 11 points, respectively.

Fluor meanwhile, kept EB SVC’s winless streak going with a 72-57 win. Ryan Miano led the way for Fluor with 18 points, six rebounds and five assists. Francis Leonel added 13 even as Daven Canonigo and George Anciano had 11 markers apiece./dcb