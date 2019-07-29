PCSO’s medical aid program to continue despite Duterte’s gaming ban

MANILA, Philippines — Despite President Rodrigo Duterte’s order stopping all games operated by the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO), the government-owned and -controlled corporation (GOCC) said its Individual Medical Assistance Program (IMAP) will continue.

“May we inform the public that our Individual Medical Assistance Program (IMAP) services at the Lung Center of the Philippines in Quezon City and all PCSO Branch Offices nationwide will still be available today onwards, unless otherwise instructed,” PCSO said in a statement Monday.

Duterte on Friday night ordered the stoppage of all PCSO-operated, -licensed, and -franchised gaming schemes due to alleged “massive corruption.” The Philippine National Police (PNP) has so far shut down a total of 30,284 gaming outlets operated by PCSO since Saturday. READ:Duterte stops all PCSO gaming activities including lotto, STL

Patients relying on the PCSO for medical aid may also go to the Office of the President and Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. for help, Duterte’s spokesman Salvador Panelo said. PCSO, a GOCC directly under the Office of the President, said it “supports the decision of our dear President in eradicating corruption and illegal gambling activities.” Relative to this, it immediately disabled lotto and keno terminals on Saturday. However, PCSO said it would seek a reconsideration of the order.