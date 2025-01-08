Sinulog 2025: Cebu hotels now ’80-100% booked’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Several hotels in downtown Cebu City are now 80 to 100 percent booked as the Sinulog 2025 approaches.

Mia Singson Leon, new president of Hotel, Resort and Restaurant Association of Cebu, Inc. (HRRACI) confirmed this to CDN Digital in a text message.

Not specifying which hotels, but Leon said that the hotels near the Sinulog route, especially around the Ayala Center area are 80-100 percent booked. Meanwhile, the other hotels are 70 to 80 percent booked.

Leon said that more bookings were logged in the last week of December but “booking started to come in since October.”

Although she did not mention the figures, she said that most of the bookings were locals.

“Compared to last year, bookings have come in earlier, giving us more opportunity to fill up our rooms,” Leon said.

Last 2024, Sinulog bookings started to pick up in January, with the venue being at the South Road Properties for the grand ritual showdown and street parade.

But with the return of the venue to the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC), bookings came in earlier than the Sinulog month.

“We don’t know for sure what has driven this movement, but the straightforward plans on venue, participation, and rules have definitely made a positive impact on the local tourism business,” Leon said.

The Sinulog ritual showdown this January 19 will gather and compete 45 contingents from in and outside Cebu. /clorenciana

