CEBU CITY, Philippines — After the grand festivities of Sinulog 2025, Cebu City students and teachers might get a much-needed day off, as Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia considers declaring January 20, 2025, a “school holiday.

Garcia announced this during the send-off ceremony for Sinulog security personnel at the Cebu City Sports Complex on Wednesday, January 8. However, the mayor clarified that declaring a “work holiday” for the same day would require approval from Malacañang.

“Kahibawo bitaw gyud mo nga ang makapatawag lang og official holiday is Malacañang. If they will declare it on a Monday a holiday, then that is theirs. In so far as I am concerned, I can declare a school holiday. Amo ning estudyohan,” he said.

As Cebu prepares for the 460th Fiesta Señor celebration and Sinulog Festival, a total of 3,031 security personnel have been deployed across the city to ensure a safe and smooth event.

READ:

Sinulog Festival 2025: Latest updates

No signal jam for Sinulog 2025

Over 3K security forces deployed for Sinulog Festival 2025

The security deployment comprises 1,028 personnel from the Philippine National Police (PNP), 130 from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), 200 from the Philippine Navy, 100 from the Philippine Army, and 50 from the Philippine Coast Guard.

Additionally, 20 personnel from the Department of Health (DOH) and 100 from the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) and Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO) were mobilized.

Community force multipliers also play a significant role, with 620 Barangay Police Security Officers (BPSO), 150 members of the Barangay Peacekeeping Action Teams (BPATS), and 100 representatives from the Task Force Kasaligan and Barangay Fire Brigade. The Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) has also deployed 50 personnel.

Garcia considers January 20 school holiday after Sinulog 2025 festivities

The security force is expected to double to 6,000 personnel during the Sinulog Mardi Gras, as reinforcements from other service agencies in the province join the efforts. /clorenciana

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP