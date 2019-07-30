No more fights for Pacquiao for the year

American matchmaker Sean Gibbons, who is now at the helm of Manny Pacquiao’s MP Promotions, said the remaining five months of the year would be boxing-free for the 40-year-old great.

“Boxing is his part-time job, you know what I mean,” said Gibbons. “This guy’s doing boxing part time. As you see that at 40, you have to make sure of his health and safety, too.”

But no, retirement is not on the table yet, as far as Gibbons sees it.

“I never wanna see him fight for any other reason other than he’s still got the passion for the sport,” said Gibbons. “If you’re fighting just for financial reasons, you know potentially at that age, things could happen and he might get hurt.

“So to me he looked amazing [in his last fight],” he added.

The next fight, he said, won’t happen before the year ends. Although Gibbons said that by year-end, the next assignment should be shaping up.

“I would hopefully see having something in place at the end of the year going into the new year,” he said.