Passenger jeep, private car figure in Mactan-Mandaue bridge mishap

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A private vehicle and a jeepney figured in a road mishap at the Lapu-Lapu City side of the first Mandaue-Mactan Bridge around 3:50 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019.

Police Chief Master Sergeant Joseph Andrin of the Hoopsdome Police Station said the front tire of a Toyota Corolla sedan driven by Leonarda Escabas, 54, exploded causing her to lose control of the vehicle and swerve into the opposite lane, where it hit a passenger jeepney driven by Rodgen Aguitan, 31.

No injuries was reported from the incident, said Andrin.

Escabas’ vehicle was heading to Mandaue City while Aguitan’s jeepney was on its way to Lapu-Lapu.

Andrin added that the drivers agreed not to file charges with the condition that Escabas will shoulder the repair the damage on Aguitan’s jeepney. /bmjo