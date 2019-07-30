IN PHOTOS: CCTO clears road in Sitio Maracas, Lahug of illegally parked vehicles
CEBU CITY, Philippines – Personnel from the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) led by officer-in-charge Ricky Barandog implemented a clearing operation in Sitio Maracas, Barangay Lahug, Cebu City this morning, July 30.
Traffic personnel clamped vehicles and impounded motorcycles that were illegal parked and found to be obstructing the traffic flow in the area. /Photos grabbed from the CCTO Facebook page
